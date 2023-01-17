Three men who stabbed their victim multiple times have been jailed.

Josh White, 21, of Meath Crescent, Thornaby, was was sentenced to eight years and six months for wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

Keaton Gibson, 21, of Langley Avenue, Thornaby, was sentenced to three years and 18 months for wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

The third defendant, Connor Smith, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of wounding without intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

Their injured victim survived the attack, undergoing emergency surgery to save his life.

He has since featured in a documentary about knife crime in the North East.

Cleveland Police's detective constable Mick Matthews said: "The victim in this attack was left with life changing injuries to his vital organs. He has been scarred for life both physically and mentally, suffering the deep psychological effects of the reality of knife crime.

"Those who carry weapons such as knives know the misery and pain they can cause to their victim and the surrounding community.

"Cleveland Police will continue to do all that it can to rid the streets of Teesside of weapons, targeting those carrying knives to prevent such violent and abhorrent attacks."

