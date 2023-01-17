Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged petrol bomb attack on firefighters and police officers in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police have confirmed a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl have both been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

On Monday 16 January, one 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The alleged attack happened at around 6:30pm on Saturday 14 January, when it was reported a petrol bomb and heavy glass bottle was thrown at firefighters.

Emergency services had been called to the West Denton area ofter reports of a car fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's (TWFRS) chief fire officer Chris Lowther said it was one of the worst attacks he has ever seen.

Councillor Phil Tye, chairperson of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “Like the vast majority of our community, I was disgusted when I heard what had taken place in West Denton over the weekend.

“I have spoken to firefighters, and Chief Fire Officer Lowther, about attacks on staff in the past but this is a significant escalation in behaviour and enough is enough.

“Nobody should be targeted with this kind of violence, never mind front line blue light workers who come into work every day to keep our communities safe.

“The service has responded to some serious house fires over the weekend, where lives were at immediate risk, and incidents like this could delay the emergency response.

“That thankfully wasn’t the case on Saturday evening but we know every second is vital when a life is on the line and so these individuals are risking lives in more ways than one.

“It puts the picture into sharp focus when at one location firefighters are saving lives and at another their safety is being put at risk by acts of mindless violence.

“I have told the Chief Fire Officer that he has the full support of the Fire Authority and we will work together with local agencies, politicians and partners to take action.

“To make real change, we need to have the support of the community. If you know those responsible then please get in touch with the authorities.

“They need to know this behaviour is unacceptable and they need to be stopped before a firefighter, police officer or member of the public is killed."

A police officer who was treated for a head injury is now recovering at home.

All of the teenagers arrested have been released on bail as further enquiries continue.

