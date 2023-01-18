A firefighter in charge of the Newcastle crew allegedly attacked with a petrol bomb has branded the incident "sickening".

Steven Foster is responsible for the Red Watch crew at the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) who were allegedly targeted in the West Denton area.

He said: "These sickening attacks on firefighters and other members of the emergencyservices could’ve easily resulted in life-changing injuries.

"The general feeling among the crews is that of frustration and anger. We are ultimatelysaddened with what has happened, and the way things escalated to this kind of incident.

"When the crews returned to the station, the look of shock was evident on their faces, asthey didn’t believe what had just happened to them. We all love our job, but nobody deserves to have their life put at risk."

It comes after four teenagers were arrested by police in connection with alleged attack which happened at around 6:30pm on Saturday 14 January.

Emergency services were called to the West Denton area ofter reports of a car fire.

Reports of heavy glass bottles being thrown at firefighters as well as laser pens being used to distract them followed.

Northumbria Police also confirmed one of their officers sustained a head injury during the alleged attack.

The investigation continues and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

