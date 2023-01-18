University of North Tees' outpatient pharmacy is now offering a low-cost full holiday vaccine service.

Panacea, an outpatient pharmacy near the hospital's main entrance is offering a travel vaccination clinic that will offer protection against diseases such as malaria, rabies and hepatitis.

Pharmacy superintendent Patrick Russell said: "The world is vast and amazing and vaccinations are a vital tool for protecting yourself and your family when travelling on the more adventurous holidays: But they can often add up to a lot of money.

"We can now offer significantly lower prices for all common holiday vaccinations which will save real money. And you can spend with the confidence that the funds will be going back in to support the care delivered by your local NHS hospital.

"We can provide private consultations in our pharmacy at the University Hospital of North Tees, where we’ll carry out a health review and outline the right medication for your holiday. We will administer any injections and supply any pills there and then, so you can travel in the knowledge that you and your family are protected.”

"It’s all part of the service we’re proud to offer our community."

