Police have confirmed a man's body was pulled from the sea following an emergency call from a member of the public.

Emergency services attended Redcar seafront after they received a call from a passerby just before 8am on Tuesday 17 January.

Cleveland Police said: “Police and other emergency services attended the seafront at Redcar just before 8am yesterday morning (Tuesday 17 Jan) after a caller reported he believed a man’s body was in the sea.

“Officers have notified the man’s next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“The man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The North East Ambulance Services (NEAS) also attended the incident. A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 7:58am to reports of an incident at the Redcar seafront in Teesside. We dispatched one ambulance crew."

