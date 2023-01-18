An electronic help button in Darlington is offering vulnerable people a direct link to the council's CCTV control room.

The help point, on a lamppost outside of the Number One Bar on Blackwellgate, means the council's team can watch the town centre and offer reassurance to the person calling.

Anyone who needs help or feels vulnerable can press the button to be connected to the control room, which is manned 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

The CCTV team should then arrange any help that is needed and liaise with civic enforcement officers and the police.

It follows the launch of Number Forty last year which offers a warm and safe space in the town for anyone struggling in the town at night.

Mike Renton, the council's cabinet member for stronger communities, said: "This is another way we can help to ensure that people visiting Darlington town centre continue to feel safe.

"The CCTV control room team already work closely with the police and use their network of cameras to keep an eye on the town centre.

"This button is another way that people can call for help or reassurance when they need it. Along with initiatives like Number Forty on Skinnergate, it is a way to make people feel safe whilst they are enjoying a night out in the town centre."

The help point is funded by the Darlington Safer Streets partnership, which includes the council, Durham Constabulary and the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner. The partnership runs a number of initiatives to improve safety and the feeling of safety in the town centre, particularly among women and girls.

Temporary chief inspector Dean Haythornthwaite, from Durham Constabulary, said: "This new help point is just one of the many positive changes we have made through the Safer Streets partnership to help make Darlington a safer place to live, work, and visit.

"It offers a new way of contacting support for anyone who finds themselves in a vulnerable or threatening situation in the town centre, whatever the time of day or night."

If the button proves to be a success there are plans to install other devices on routes around the town, particularly providing reassurance for people leaving the town centre after a night out.

Joy Allen, Durham Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "It is vital we work with and support the CCTV control room to ensure all areas of the Darlington town centre are continuously monitored for all types of crime and anti-social behaviour and to ensure a timely and targeted response. This button will add an extra layer of protection for members of the community and reassure them help is at hand, 24/7 365 days a year.

"The improvements that we have made as a partnership across Darlington are valuable in creating a community that is safe, secure and more resilient to crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour."

Safer Streets is a UK-wide Government initiative that has seen County Durham and Darlington receive over £ 1.5m over the last 18 months to make the region safer through a variety of projects.

