A motorcyclist who was under the influence of drugs when he crashed and left an 11-year-old passenger with life-changing injuries has been jailed

Dale Carter pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving following a crash on Premier Road in Middlesbrough on 6 April 2022.

The 30-year-old, from Cotswold Avenue in Middlesbrough, was riding a motorbike with an 11-year-old passenger when he collided with a parked car, leaving the boy with head injuries.

Carter, in an attempt to avoid a younger child in front of him, swerved and crashed into a parked car.

His young passenger was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Police describe his injuries as "life-changing".

Premier Road, where the crash happened, is a residential street in the east of the town. Credit: Google

A six-year-old boy suffered an ear injury and required surgery.

Carter was sentenced on Tuesday 17 January to three years and three months in prison and a driving disqualification lasting over six years.

Investigating officer, PC Nichola Lamport, said: "I am pleased with the sentence handed to Dale Carter.

"This case shows how dangerous it can be to drive any vehicle whilst under the influence and how, in a split second, the consequences of doing so can be devastating."

