Proposed plans of the "production village" site. Credit: Hartlepool Borough Council

A bid for £16.5 million of Government funding has been approved for Hartlepool, boosting the regeneration of the town centre and funding a film "production village".

The cash boost is part of the second round of Levelling Up Fund investments from the Government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced £2 billion for more than 100 projects across the UK.

Hartlepool Borough Council says the planned site in the Lynn Street and Whitby Street area will act as a catalyst for the further development of the film industry in the town.

It is hoped it will build on creative facilities already in place at the Northern Film and TV Studios and at The BIS.

The transformation will require the demolition of some existing buildings to create space for post-production, back office and wider support services to screen industries.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "This scheme has the potential to completely transform this part of the town centre, bringing huge benefits to Hartlepool and its residents as a whole.

"It will enable us to develop a thriving screen industries sector, attract inward investment and create a range of new job opportunities for local people."

The Levelling Up Fund is part of the Government’s strategy to tackle economic inequality between the UK’s regions.

Prime Minister said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing more than 100 projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities across the United Kingdom.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

Labour, however, has accused the Government of presiding over a “Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another”.

