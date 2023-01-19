An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the road.

Cleveland Police said the driver of the car failed to stop after the incident, which happened at the traffic light crossing outside The Spitfire pub on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby on Monday 16 January.

The girl was walking home from school at around 15:40. She crossed when the green man was on.

A woman driving a black car is reported to have driven through the crossing and collided with the child.

The driver did not stop and left the area, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The girl was taken to hospital by her mother, and was left with pain to her left hip and leg.

Officers are appealing for information to help with the investigation.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference SE23009640.

