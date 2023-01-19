An 85-year-old man has died after being pulled from a house fire.

The fire broke out at a bungalow in South Tyneside on Saturday 14 January.

Firefighters were able to pull the man from the property in Biddick Hall, South Shields, but he later died of his injuries.

The fire is not believed to have been started deliberately.

Area manager Phil Clark, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this sad time.

“Our crews were in attendance of the fire within minutes of the emergency call and were able to rescue the resident from the property.

“Firefighters alongside other blue light colleagues fought tirelessly to help save the life of the resident.

“They did an incredible job, in very difficult circumstances, and will also be offered any support they may need.

“Our fire investigation team will also be supporting Northumbria Police as they prepare a report for the coroner.

“With any fatal fire in the region we will always look to see if there is anything we can learn to help keep the communities of Tyne and Wear safe from harm.”

Two TWFRS crews from South Shields Community Fire Station responded to reports of the fire following a call at 5:02pm.

They arrived within six minutes and four firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued the resident from the fire.

The man was given emergency treatment at the scene by firefighters until the arrival of the North East Ambulance Service.

The 85-year-old was later taken to South Tyneside Hospital where he passed away from his injuries on Sunday 15 January.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report has been made for the coroner.”

The residential fire is currently under investigation to identify the cause of the incident but, at this time, it is not believed to have been started deliberately.

