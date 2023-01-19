An urgent appeal has been made to find an 86-year-old man who has gone missing from home.

John Davidson was described as vulnerable by Durham Police.

He has gone missing from his home in Ouston near Chester-le-Street. He was last seen at lunchtime on Thursday 19 January.

Mr Davidson is described as white and approximately 6ft tall. When last seen he was wearing navy padded jacket, grey tweed cap, black shoes, black gloves and gold-coloured spectacles.

He has links to the Bensham area of Gateshead and may be trying to make his way there.

Anyone who has seen Mr Davidson is asked to immediately call Durham Constabulary on 101.

