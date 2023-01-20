Friends and family of a teenage boy who died suddenly have raised almost £13,000 in his memory.

Ted Sanderson, from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, collapsed while in class at Woodham Academy when he went into cardiac arrest in June 2022.

The 14-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he died.

His death shocked the community and sparked an outpouring of tributes to the teenager, who loved music, spending time with his friends and family and wanted to be a teacher.

Within 24 hours, an online fundraising page was launched and raised £4,000.

The total now sits at £12,755 in donations, with all proceeds going to the hospital that treated Ted.

The money will be used to improve the family room in the children and young people’s emergency department, and will go towards creating a sensory area in the children and young people’s unit in his legacy.

Melly Wilson, Ted’s auntie, said: “James Cook battled tirelessly to save Ted and couldn’t have done more for us as a family in our time of need.

“Ted would have loved that he could have helped the hospital in any way, he was such a caring helpful boy who would do anything to help others.”

Lisa Meehan, from Our Hospitals Charity, added: “Ted sounded like such a kind boy. His family are incredible people to have found the strength to raise this huge amount of money in memory of Ted.

"The money will allow us to make our family room feel less clinical and more like a home for the families who sadly need it.”

Fundraisers also collected donations for a David Bowie-inspired memorial bench for Ted, which has been installed at Woodham Academy.

