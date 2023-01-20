A police chief superintendent has appeared in court accused of attacking his wife.

Karl Wilson, a chief superintendent at Northumbria Police, is alleged to have assaulted his wife on two occasions on the same day, and damaged her mobile phone, at their house in the Kingston Park area.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court was told that the Mr Wilson, who was serving with Northumbria Police at the time, but has since been suspended, was suspected of injuring his partner during the alleged incident in October last year.

Wilson, currently living at Newcastle's Great Park, was in the dock on Thursday 19 January, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He also entered not guilty pleas to two counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.

Karl Wilson was serving with Northumbria Police at the time, but has since been suspended. Credit: NCJMEDIA

Lesley Burgess, prosecuting, said the offences were alleged to have taken place on 28 October last year.

The 49-year-old was released on conditional bail until the trial on 9 February at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.Superintendent Steve Ammari, head of the Professional Standards Department at Northumbria Police, said: “As soon as concerns were raised in relation to this officer we began an investigation and they were subsequently suspended from duty.

“A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which resulted in them being charged with the offences which they have today (Thursday) faced at court.

“As there are ongoing court proceedings it would therefore be inappropriate to comment any further.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...