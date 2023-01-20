Heartfelt tributes have been left at the scene of a flat fire which killed teenager Leah Casson.Leah’s “devastated” family have paid tribute to their 'blue eyed girl', opening up about the pain of losing the beloved 18-year-old in a fire at their home in North Shields, on Monday.

Letters and flowers have been laid at the scene on Vicarage Street, in memory of Leah.

One card reads “Forever in our hearts. Fly high Leah. Forever 18."

Leah Casson, 18, died in a house fire in North Shields. Credit: Family Photo

Another says: “RIP Leah. You’ll be sadly missed. Fly high sweetheart. Lots of love.”A message from Leah’s family at the scene reads: “To our blue-eyed girl, you’re one in a million. Me and dad love you very much. Now you’re in the stars forever loved.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene, while work to make the building safe continues, ahead of further investigations into Leah's death. Leah’s family said on Monday: “As a family we are totally devastated by what has happened. Leah was an outgoing, bubbly young woman who we loved so much, and we can’t believe she has gone."

One card read paid tribute to 'our blue eyed girl' Credit: NCJ Media

Three other people, managed to get out of the house during the fire, but the body of a fourth person, believed to be Leah, was found inside, though a formal identification has not yet taken place.

The incident is being treated as suspected arson.

Detectives at Northumbria Police are urging anyone with information which could help their investigation to come forward.

