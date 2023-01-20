A man has been arrested after a man was allegedly slashed across the face and back.

The incident happened near Gloucester Road in Elswick, shortly after 8:40pm on Wednesday 18 January.

A spokesperson from Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene and found a man – aged 35 – who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his back and face consistent with having been caused by a bladed article."

The man was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Northumbria Police added: "A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time."

An investigation has been launched to find the people involved. Officers believe all parties were known to each other.

There is continued police presence in the area as officers carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230118-0949.

It is the second stabbing in Elswick in the past three months. Gordon Gault, 14, died of stab wounds following an alleged assault in Elswick in November.

