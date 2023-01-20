Missing 'vulnerable' 86-year-old found safe and well

An 86-year-old man who was missing from home has been found.

Durham Police had issued an urgent appeal to find John Davidson, who had gone missing from his home in Ouston near Chester-le-Street.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: " Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find missing John Davidson.

"Mr Davidson has been found safe and well."

