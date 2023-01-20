Newcastle striker Chris Wood completes Nottingham Forest loan switch

Newcastle United forward Chris Wood has completed a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old New Zealand international joins the club on an initial one year loan deal - though the move will be made permanent at a reported cost of around £15 million if certain conditions are met, potentially keeping him on Trentside until 2024.

Chris Wood joins forest following an injury to striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

He said: “It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here.

“Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club. You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way. It’s a project that’s going in the right direction.

“As a visiting player, it’s always been a hostile atmosphere at The City Ground. The crowd are loud and strong, so I’m thankful to have that passionate fanbase on my side now and I can’t wait to get playing there.”

The striker had scored double figures in the Premier League during his past four consecutive seasons, but endured a difficult period on Tyneside following his reported £25 million move to Newcastle in January.

He has scored just twice in the Premier League this season.

Speaking about Wood's departure, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said the deal was one that made sense financially for the club.

"He's been a huge player for us. I have to say he has been outstanding in every way because I think when we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position. He's played a huge parton the pitch to transform the team or help transform the team.

"Then this season he's been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms ofhis leadership and positivity and when he's not played, so you can't underestimate the role he's played."

Howe added that he was hopeful Newcastle United could bring in a replacement for Wood, warning that not doing so could leave his squad "dangerously short" up front.

Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, before the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton at St Mary's.

