A man who allegedly threw eggs at the King during a visit to York has appeared in court.

Patrick Thelwell pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles during a visit to York in November.

The 23-year-old student appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Friday 20 January, where he denied the public order offence.

Thelwell’s solicitor, Nicola Hall, said the issues at trial would include whether his actions “were part of legitimate protest” and whether they “looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence”.

“He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment,” Ms Hall told the court.

Eggs were thrown at the KIng during a visit to York in November. Credit: PA

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring released Thelwell on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on 14 April.

Four eggs were thrown at the King while he was walking around the city with Queen Consort Camilla on 9 November.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster when someone in the crowd threw the eggs, though none hit their mark.

Charles and Camilla were ushered away by security shortly after the incident.

Last week Harry May, 21, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 for an egg attack on the King when he visited Luton in December.

May told police the egging was motivated by his belief that the King’s visit to “deprived and poor” Luton, was “in bad taste”, prosecutors said.

