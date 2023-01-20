A dog was the hero of the hour after alerting her owner to a fire in her her bedroom while she running a bath.

Jordan Kent lit some candles in the bedroom of her Gateshead flat before deciding to run a bath when her six-year-old dog Maddy started barking.

The 26-year-old thought that Maddy's bark was different than normal and decided to investigate.

Ms Kent said: “When I heard Maddy barking, it was so odd, it wasn’t her regular bark as if she was playing, and it was as if she was scared.

“She was in the hallway just barking at the door but I couldn’t see what was on the other side so I just opened the door slightly and saw flames and smoke and closed it."

Ms Kent saw Maddy barking at the bedroom door, and opened it slightly to see what was on the other side.

She was met with flames and smoke filling her bedroom, so she closed the door, grabbed Maddy and ran to the front door to call 999.

Watch manager Graeme Jackson said that he fire was contained to the bedroom because Jordan closed the door. Credit: TWFRS

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) received the call just after 8:20pm on 5 January. They dispatched a fire engine to her flat in Bensham, which arrived within four minutes.

Ms Kent’s dressing gown had caught fire from one of the candles in her bedroom and the smoke alarms at her flat had not activated.

Ms Kent said: “Thank god for Maddy, my smoke alarm hadn’t gone off – I didn’t even know she knew what fire was because she’s never even been around a campfire or anything like that.

She added: “Maddy has definitely been getting extra treats, if it wasn’t for her I don’t know what would have happened. I’m so glad we got out and the firefighters were there so quickly.”

Jordan Kent lit some candles in her bedroom before deciding to run a bath. Credit: TWFRS

Watch Manager Graeme Jackson, who helped extinguish the fire that night, said: “Thankfully the fire was contained to the bedroom because Jordan closed the door.

“But fires can spread very quickly and cause significant damage in just a matter of minutes, luckily Jordan heard Maddy’s barking and got out safely.

He added: “We would always encourage you to check your smoke alarms and if they aren’t working to get in touch.

“Never cover your smoke alarms as they are the first line of defence against fire and can save your life – not everyone has Maddy to alert them.”

Jordan and Maddy the Jack Russell Terrier are moving out of that flat after the fire as the damage sustained is too much for them to live there safely.

