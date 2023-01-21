Harrogate Town's League Two away fixture at Grimsby Town has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The pitch at Blundell Park was deemed unplayable by officials after inspections at 11am and a further one at 1pm.

Temperatures in Cleethorpes dropped below freezing overnight, and the pitch remained frozen this morning (Saturday 21 January).

Grimsby Town apologised for any inconvenience caused. A new date will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United's League Two clash with Rochdale at the Suit Direct stadium will be going ahead at 3pm, after the pitch was deemed playable.

