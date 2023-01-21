Popstar Lewis Capaldi thrilled staff at a chippy in North Shields when he popped in for a bite to eat ahead of his gig in Newcastle.

The Someone You Loved singer nipped into the Waterfront on the Fish Quay on Friday 20 January for his tea the day before he was set to play to a sell-out crowd at the Utilita Arena.

The Scottish songwriter delighted workers at the popular chippy by posing for pictures with them while putting his thumb up and grinning widely.

Lewis was all smiles as he posed with staff. Credit: Waterfront North Shields

The restaurant posted on Facebook: "So we had the lovely pleasure of Lewis Capaldi in for his dinner this evening all before his performance at the Utilita arena tomorrow, what a lovely guy he is."

Capaldi ordered large haddock and chips washed down with a can of Irn-Bru before grabbing an ice-cream to take away with him.Owners of the Waterfront Deborah and Ian Corner, both 55, were delighted when the Forget Me singer walked in with five mates.

Staff at Waterfront North Shields couldn't believe the superstar had walked in. Credit: Waterfront North Shields

Ms Corner said: "We were absolutely honoured to have Lewis Capaldi in our chippy.

"We had no idea he was coming. My colleagues told me someone had rang up asking if we had a restaurant area, and I think it must have been the group Lewis came in with.

"I didn't realise he was in at first, as I was serving. When someone told me, I just thought they were taking the mick!

"But then I saw Lewis myself and he was lovely. Really down to earth.

"I said to him, 'My daughter loves you'.

Ms Corner continued: "We didn't want to disturb him while he was eating, but afterwards we asked if he'd be happy for us to take some photos.

"We were made up that of all the places he chose to come he came here."

