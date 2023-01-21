Sunderland and Middlesbrough prepare to do battle in Wear-Tees derby

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says his side will look to play on the front foot when they host high-flying Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The last time the sides came head to head in the league, Middlesbrough took the spoils in a hard-fought 1-0 at the Riverside, but a lot has changed since then.

Middlesbrough have been reinvigorated by the appointment of new head coach Michael Carrick in October. Since he took the reins at the Riverside, they've lost just once in the league - and that was against top-of-the-table Burnley.

After a lengthy period of worrying about the bottom of the table, they find themselves in the thick of a promotion play-off chase.

Speaking to the media, Michael Carrick said: "We're looking forward to it. We understand the game that it is a derby game, both of us playing well, for the supporters and for the clubs. It's a terrific game to be involved in and to look forward to.

"In the bubble of having to put in the processes of getting a performance, you have to pull yourself away from that a little bit, use the emotion, use the energy, but then at the same point especially for the players and myself, we've got jobs to do."

Sunderland are not faring badly either. Since being promoted through the play-offs, they've been flirting with the top six themselves. Despite a patchier run of form they sit just four points behind Boro.

Given his career as a player there, Tony Mowbray remains a popular figure on Teesside but he says that is being put to one side ahead of kick off on Sunday afternoon.

He said: "We are just relishing, looking forward to going out into the atmosphere that the stadium and our support base can create.

"We're looking forward to the next challenge, giving them the confidence and the belief that they are good players and that they enjoy the ball and showcase their talent. Make sure you fight for every ball, make sure you are present in the game. Make sure you're competing and winning duels but let your talent take over and show the people of Sunderland that you're worthy of wearing that shirt."

However, he says injuries in defence, plus a suspension for defender Luke O'Nien could prove to be a factor.

"It's an area of the pitch where we are missing a few players. The options are pretty light for us but that's okay, because I'm hoping that we're going to be playing most of the game at the other end of the pitch.

"I think Luke O'Nien is undoubtedly a loss, I think he brings huge mobility, drive, desire and commitment to the job but we do have other options in players who've done very well for the team during my time at the football club."

