A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Newcastle.

Police were called to Kenton around 8:20pm on Friday 20 January after concerns for the welfare of a man in the Brigham Avenue area.

A man in his 50s was found lying on a grassy area with injuries to his face. It is believed he was seriously assaulted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A full investigation is ongoing as officers look to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death – and police are currently treating it as suspected murder.

The man's body was found with facial injuries. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are determined to find out exactly what has happened here and get the man’s family the answers they rightly deserve.

“We believe the man was seriously assaulted on Friday night and whoever was responsible for inflicting those injuries has then left the scene. We are carrying out a huge range of enquiries in order to trace anyone believed to have been responsible.

“Those enquiries will continue throughout the course of today and officers remain in the area to gather evidence and speak to those living in the area. Anybody with concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

“I am again asking for the public’s help in this investigation. If you saw anything suspicious in that area on Friday night, or saw a person or people heading away from the scene, let us know.

“Please also check any CCTV or dashcam footage if you live or were driving near that area. Your information could prove the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230120-0995.

