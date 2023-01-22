A Pitbull dog has been put down after it attacked a worker at a Tyne and Wear Metro station, leaving him with scars.

Colin Rymer, 41, was in charge of the animal, which belonged to his friend and was already subject to a destruction order when it ran up to the shocked victim and bit him on the arm.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard that the pet then jumped up at an elderly woman at Howdon Metro Station, but she managed to ward it off with her shopping bag.

Prosecutors said that the male victim was left with five puncture wounds to his forearm, which have since scarred.

Rymer, who gave the man a false name, fled the scene.

However the 41-year-old, who has 73 offences on his record, was well-known to police who identified him from CCTV footage at the Metro Station.

He appeared in court last month to plead guilty to having a dog that was dangerously out of control and caused injury.

The case was adjourned until this month for sentencing.

Claire Armstrong, prosecuting, said Rymer, of Wilfred Street, Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne, was with the dog at Howdon Metro Station at around 10:20am on 5 May last year.

Miss Armstrong said: "As the complainant returned to his works van, he saw the defendant struggling with his dog on the platform.

"The dog was off the lead. When the complainant approached the dog, it went straight for him and bit him on the forearm, causing five puncture wounds.

"The dog then jumped up at an elderly lady and that lady hit the dog away with her shopping bag."

The court heard that Rymer was heard to say "I knew I should have brought his muzzle" - before stating that his name was Paul Robinson and he was wanted by police. Rymer then fled the scene.

Officers, who recognised Rymer, later seized the dog, which was already subject to a destruction order, and it was put to sleep.

During interview Rymer claimed the animal was not his but admitted he was the person in charge of it at the time.

Graham Crouth, mitigating, said Rymer did not know the dog was subject to a destruction order and it had slipped its lead at the time of the offence.

Mr Crouth said: "Mr Rymer was out with a friend, who owned the dog. He asked him to keep hold of the dog while he went to the cash point.

"As a result, he's in control of the dog for a short period of time."

The case was adjourned again, this time for a Newton hearing to determine whether or not Rymer knew there was already a destruction order on the dog.

He was released on unconditional bail to next appear back at the same court on 8 March.

