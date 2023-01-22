Thousands of people attended celebrations in Newcastle for Chinese New Year.

Events, on Sunday 22 January, included dances, parades, singing and speeches.

Activities were held around the Stowell Street area of the city - the first time such events have happened since the pandemic.

One of the organisers, Terry Kwong, said: "I am very happy on behalf of the Chinese community. We stopped for two years so this is good to have events going on again."

Crowds braved the cold to enjoy the day. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Lord Mayor of Newcastle Karen Robinson attended and said: "There's been so many things on hold, just simmering away just waiting to happen.

"It was really buzzing. It was fantastic. There was just so many people."

She added: "What a turn out."