Police have identified a man who died in a suspected murder as investigations continue into his death.

Jason Lord, 50, from Newcastle, was found dead in Kenton on Friday 20 January.

Emergency services were called to the Brigham Avenue area at around 8:20PM, after reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had injuries on his face, consistent with having been seriously assaulted.

Mr Lord was confirmed dead at the scene. Police are investigating his death as suspected murder.

Northumbria Police says specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting Mr Lord’s family.

Jason Lord, 50, who died on Friday 20 January, was described as 'the heart' of his family. Credit: Handout

On Monday 23 January, Mr Lord's family paid tribute to "the heart our our family".

The tribute said: "Jason was a loving son and a loving brother. He was the heart of our family and loved his mam to bits.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely devastating time for Jason’s family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of this weekend.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need and I’d ask that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time.

“We are determined to get Jason’s family the answers they deserve, and a range of enquiries have been going throughout the weekend in order to build a clearer picture as to what happened.

“We do believe that Jason was seriously assaulted on Friday night and whoever was responsible for inflicting his injuries then left the scene. Attempts are ongoing to trace anyone believed to have been involved and we are continuing to speak to one man who has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last 48 hours, and would continue to appeal to anybody with information to come forward. If you saw anyone suspicious in the area, or have heard who may have been involved, please let us know.

Emergency services were called to the Brigham Avenue area of Kenton after concerns for the welfare of a man. Credit: NCJ Media

“We’d ask anyone living in the area, who has yet to do so, to check their CCTV footage or doorbell cameras and get in touch if you see anything that you believe may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

