Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to fight Geordie Shore star at O2 Arena in London

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has announced he is fighting a Geordie Shore star next month in his first UK fight.

Mayweather was set to take on Muy Thai fighter Liam Harrison, but he is now taking on MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers at London's O2 arena on 25 February.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather ended his career in 2017 having never fought outside America, but has since been taking on exhibition bouts across the world - including facing YouTuber Logan Paul in Miami in 2021.

Aaron Chalmers forged a career as a professional MMA fighter after he left the cast of Geordie Shore.

The ex-reality TV star fought four of his MMA bouts with Bellator, and recently won his boxing debut in June last year.