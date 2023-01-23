A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after a crash which saw a Landrover flip on its side.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened in Hartlepool on Saturday 21 January.

A Land Rover Defender and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A689, near the entrance to North Close Farm, before Dalton Back Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 5:35pm.

The collision caused the Land Rover to flip onto its side in a nearside verge, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

A 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger travelling in the Polo, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a fractured sternum.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 012608.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...