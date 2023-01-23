A man has suffered "life-changing" injuries after being hit by a car in County Durham.

The serious collision happened near Lanchester on Saturday 21 January.

Police say a red Nissan Qashqai was travelling on the A691 between Lanchester and Witton Gilbert just after 7:30pm when it is believed it collided with a pedestrian.

It is thought the Nissan was being driven south towards Durham when the incident happened.

The man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for Durham Police said.

The road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators worked at the scene.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident number 349 of January 21.

