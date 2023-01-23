Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus and a van in Redcar.

The collision happened at 12:25pm on Wilton Village Road on Monday 23 January 2023.

Cleveland Police said the van driver was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be serious. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Both vehicles are being recovered.

Images from the scene show damage to the bus' windows and to the side of the Citroen Berlingo van.

A spokesperson from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.22 to a road traffic collision between a bus and a van on the A174, Wilton Village.

"We dispatched a clinical team leader and a double crewed ambulance. Two patients were checked over at the scene and taken to hospital by family members.

"A third patient was taken to James Cook Hospital."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...