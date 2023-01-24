A man in his 70s has died following a late night fire at his home.

Emergency services were called to Lazenby, on Teesside, shortly before midnight on Monday 23 January.

Firefighters were on the scene in Lazenby High Street within five minutes, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.

A 70-year-old man was confirmed as dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: "At around midnight last night, our fire brigade colleagues informed police they were dealing with a house fire on High Street, Lazenby Village. Sadly the body of a man was discovered inside the address. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."Scene of Crime Officers are due to attend the property today to conduct further enquiries into the cause of the fire however it is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Emergency services were called to reports of a property on fire just before midnight on Monday 23 January. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and four Cleveland Fire Brigade crews from Coulby Newham, Grangetown and Middlesbrough attended the incident.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 11:53pm with the incident ending in the early hours at 1:46am.

There are no visible signs of any fire or smoke damage to the outside of the home, but fire crews confirmed damage to the interior of the house.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Our crews were on the scene within five minutes to tackle the fire, but tragically a 70-year-old man has died in the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus located the gentleman on the ground floor and carried him out of the property where he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. We can confirm no one else was injured or rescued from the property.

"The cause of the incident is currently being investigated with Cleveland Police; however, it is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Cleveland Fire Brigade's Chief Fire Officer, Ian Hayton added: “This is an incredibly tragic situation. On behalf of everyone here at Cleveland Fire Authority we would like to send our deepest condolences to the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

NEAS also responded to the fire, with a spokesperson saying: "We were called at midnight on Tuesday morning to a fire at a residential address in Lazenby. We sent two emergency ambulances and two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles. One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."

