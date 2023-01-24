Eddie Howe says Carabao Cup semi-final 'not enough' for Newcastle United

Play Brightcove video

Eddie Howe looks ahead to Newcastle United's Carabao Cup semi final clash with Southampton at St Mary's

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has urged his players to seize the opportunity in front of them, saying reaching the semi-final of the Carabao Cup is "not enough."

The Magpies will travel to St Mary's Stadium where they will face Southampton in the first leg of the tie, with the return leg at St James' Park a week later.

Newcastle are looking to end a 68-year run without a major trophy. This is the first time the club has reached the semi-final stage since 1976, when they lost 2-1 against Manchester City.

Howe said: "We're delighted to be where we are, but the semi-final itself isn't enough. I don't think it's enough for anybody.

"I think you go into these games and to say you got to a semi-final is nothing, ultimately, you want to get one step further, I know the players feel the same way.

"Me and my coaching team feel passionately about it that we want to make the final, but we have to navigate these two games. They're going to be very difficult.

"We want it to be a tie for the supporters, the only way we can guarantee that is performing at our best."

Southampton booked their place in the semi-finals with an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City.

They will face an FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Blackpool between the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi final.

Nathan Jones says he has a lot of admiration for Eddie Howe. Credit: PA

Saints manager Nathan Jones says he hopes to emulate the success of Howe in his own career.

He said: "I've lots of admiration for Eddie as a human being and as a coach and manager. He is proving he can build something, he can take setbacks and then he can go to a Premier League club and do well.

"Our careers have lots of parallels and I have spoken to him a few times. If I can get anywhere near him, I will be delighted.

"That's what I have to do here. That's what I've been brought in to do, to develop players to be better than what others thought they could be or the levels they were playing at previously."

