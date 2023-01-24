The Great North Run will give away one free entry for every Newcastle goal scored in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Newcastle United play the first-leg against Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday 24 January.

The last time the club progressed so far into the competition was in 1976, when they beat Spurs to progress to Wembley.

To celebrate the cup run, and the general mood around the club since the 2021 takeover, the organiser of Tyneside's biggest event pledged its support.

Brendan Foster, founder of the Great North Run said: "Cup semi-finals and dare we say it, finals, have been quite rare in the North East.

"I’ve been a been a die-hard Magpies fan all my life, so like most of the city I’m really looking forward to tonight’s match.”

"To celebrate, we’re giving away a free AJ Bell Great North Run entry for every goal scored by Newcastle. The more they score the more we’ll give away.

"Best of luck to Eddie and the team tonight. Howay the lads!”

Anyone who enters the event ballot before kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday 24 January will be in the draw for a free entry, depending on the result.

There will be another chance to get involved when the second leg is played at St James’ a week later on Tuesday 31 January.

The Great North Run will be back on the streets of the North East on Sunday 10 September.

