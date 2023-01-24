Homes are being evacuated due to a gas leak following a car crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident in Liverton, in East Cleveland.

Cleveland Police has put a cordon in place and a number of properties in the Cleveland Street area are being evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson for the service said.

The gas leak follows a two-vehicle crash, which happened in the area at 3:10pm on Tuesday 24 January.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We would ask people to avoid the area while police and partners including fire brigade colleagues and specialist gas engineers work to bring the situation to a safe conclusion."

