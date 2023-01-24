Two men have been jailed for after an unprovoked attack on a man who was left unconscious in a street in Sunderland.

Cameron McNay, 23, and Elliot Stables, 29, were handed prison time for assaulting a man in the Durham Road area of the city.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that on the 7 July 2022 the alleged victim – aged 27 at the time – was on the street when he was approached by four other men believed to be known to him.

The offenders struck him on the back of his head, knocking the victim unconscious and leaving him with serious head and facial injuries.

The group of men also took the victim's phone before fleeing the scene.

McNay and Stables were arrested and charged following an investigation.

McNay, of Ocean Road South in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and intimidation of a witness. Stables, of Finsbury Street also in Sunderland, admitted wounding with intent and theft relating to the victim’s phone.

McNay was sentenced to five years and two months and Stables sentenced to five years and four months on the 18 January 2023.

Detective Constable Sean Bulpitt, from Northumbria Police, said: “This was a shocking attack which saw a group of men target a man who was known to them.

“The victim suffered serious injuries which will have a lasting impact on him both physically and mentally in the future.

“Thanks to hard work from officers on the case, along with crucial information from the public, the pair were faced with strong evidence against them, leaving them little choice but to admit their guilt at the earliest opportunity."

