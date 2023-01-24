Police are investigating a "suspicious" incident involving a man driving a white van and a 12-year-old boy.

The incident is reported to have happened in Middlesbrough on Sunday 22 January.

Cleveland Police wants to speak to the driver of a small white van and are appealing for him to come forward to assist with inquiries.

A spokesperson said the man driving the van was at the junction of Cranmore Road and Cottingham Drive at about 6pm.

They said: "The man driving the van has been described by the boy as being a black male with a small afro and he was wearing a black tracksuit.

"Officers are investigating the incident and are appealing for the driver of the van to please come forward to assist them with their investigation."

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the driver of the van is asked to contact Middlesbrough CID on 101 quoting 013229.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

