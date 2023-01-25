A restaurant in Durham has surely become one of the fastest to earn a place on the Michelin Guide, doing so just four months after opening.

Coarse opened on North Road in the city on 15 September 2022.

They have received resoundingly positive reviews and tend to draw a pre-booked full-house over the weekend.

On 24 January, they received the highest accolade in the business when Michelin announced them among 24 new additions to their Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

On Facebook, the owners wrote: "We had been open 7 weeks, serving our first ever tasting menu when we spotted a tweet from the Michelin guide mentioning us.

"Amazing, we thought. But surely we wouldn't make the guide so early on. Well, we were (gladly) wrong.

"Look mam, we made it. Thank you to everyone that has, and continues to, support us."

Introducing the eatery to their list, Michelin wrote:

"Hidden away in a small courtyard in the centre of Durham, this warm, cheerily run restaurant is the realisation of a dream for the three friends who crowdfunded its opening.

"The simple, rustic décor belies the quality of the cooking found within; the set menu of modern British small plates changes seasonally and the kitchen’s skill is clearly evident in the quality of the sauces."

