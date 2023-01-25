Newcastle United eye deal for Everton winger Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United could move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon before the January transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The England under 21 international has made 16 league appearances and scored three goals in an Everton side which has struggled to find form this season.

The Magpies are thought to have held an interest in Gordon last summer, but Everton were reluctant to sell.

Eddie Howe is keen to add to his squad following the departure of striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest on loan, saying that failing to bring in a replacement could leave his side “dangerously short” in the forward area of the pitch.

However, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg, he did not comment on reports linking them with a move for Gordon as his focus had been on the game itself.

Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri has announced he will put the club up for sale, with an asking price of around £500 million. It comes just days after the club parted company with manager Frank Lampard following a string of poor results.

Newcastle United will face Southampton on Tuesday 31 January in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park.

