A teenager raped a stranger after beating the man she was with on a first date unconscious in what was described by a judge as an "abominable" attack.

The man and woman were walking home from their first night out together when 17-year-old Sean Robinson launched an unprovoked assault on the man.

Robinson beat his victim unconscious and then told the woman he would kill him unless she had sex with him.

The teenager then took the woman into some bushes and raped her, telling her to "stop crying like a baby" and repeated warnings he would kill the man.

Now 18, Robinson pleaded guilty to raping the woman and assaulting the man, who have been left deeply traumatised by the ordeal which took place in Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

Jane Waugh, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court the victim, who was in her mid 20s, heard two males they did not know come up behind them and start shouting.

One of them, Robinson, then "launched himself" at the man in an unprovoked attack, punching him several times.

The victim told him "mate, I don't want to fight". He and the woman tried to get away from the scene, near the Metro station close to Sunderland University.

The attack happened nearby University metro station. Credit: Google

But Robinson chased after the pair, punching the man to the ground. The woman tried to pull him off the victim, who was lying on the ground being kicked by the teenager.

When he stopped kicking him, the victim got up and he and the woman began running away. Jane Waugh, prosecuting, said: "(The man) was exhausted and bleeding and (the woman) describes almost carrying him.

"The next thing she was aware of, the defendant had caught up with them and began attacking him again and was kicking him in the head when he was down. The woman was beside herself because she was unable to stop the relentless attack.

"Every time they seemed to have got away, the defendant would appear again and continue the attack. She said she would do anything if he would stop beating (the man), who was barely conscious."

Robinson replied: "If you come and have sex with me I will not kill him."

The injured man said "please don't touch her", at which point Robinson kicked him in the face, knocking him out.

Miss Waugh said: "(The woman) had witnessed the horrific, senseless violence and knew what he was capable of and she decided, in order to save his life and protect herself, she would have to agree to have sex with him so he would leave (the man) alone."

Robinson, of Halesworth Road, Sunderland, took the woman to some bushes, made her lie on an old coat he had found and raped her.

When she started crying, he said: "If you stop I will go and kill him you know." When she continued to cry he said: "Shut up and stop being a baby."

He then said he was going to get the man again but added that he would leave him alone if she went to his home, asking if she was his girlfriend now.

The man was still unconscious and covered in blood and the woman managed to text and ring her mum asking for help. Her parents went to the scene and called police while keeping their daughter on the phone.

When they got there and her dad asked who had attacked her, Robinson said "It was f****** me, what you going to do about it" and they tried to hit each other.

The woman was left deeply traumatised and said in a victim impact statement: "I've become a prisoner in my own head, reliving the ordeal. Every day that has gone by his grip has tightened around me to the point I can barely breathe.

"I believe even in prison he had a hold over me. On the day I was told he had pleaded guilty to raping me I just wanted to cry and cry.

"Me and my family will never be the same again. I hope, over time, we can rebuild our lives."

The man, who did not realise the woman had been raped until later, suffered swelling, bruising and soreness.

He said in his victim statement the date of the attack should have been a memorable one as it was his first meeting with the woman and they had planned to see each other again.

He added: "This date is etched into my memory for all the wrong reasons. While walking home we were brutally attacked without reason.

"I tried to defend myself and (the woman) the best I could but the male overpowered me. The last memory I have of this is waking up dazed and seeing a male standing over me and a look of terror on her face.

"At the time I didn't know what had happened but have since found out she was raped. The feeling of guilt has persisted. I forever wish I could have helped her."

Robinson, who has never been in trouble before, admitted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was locked up for five years, of which he must serve two-thirds in custody, with an extended licence period of a further three years.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for life and was given a lifelong restraining order.

Judge Stephen Earl told him: "This was an abominable offence, unprovoked, unwanted attention and the consequences have been absolutely catastrophic for those subjected to it."

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Robinson understands the trauma he caused that day, is remorseful for it and added: "He accepts he's ruined their lives."

Miss Mustard said Robinson had a difficult childhood and spent time in the care system but has "hope" for a better future.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...