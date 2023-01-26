Staff at a branch of Subway in Wallsend have been left shaken after being threatened and stolen from by hammer-wielding robbers.

Police were called to the store on Battle Hill Drive at around 5:05pm on 18 January.

It was reported a number of offenders entered the shop and threatened two workers with a hammer, before running off with the till.

No-one was physically hurt in the incident, but the staff members were left feeling shaken.

An investigation has been launched into the robbery and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Henderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an appalling offence and we are determined to trace those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would like to thank the staff members who’ve shown great bravery ever since the incident.

“This criminality will not be tolerated and I am asking the public to come forward and assist our investigation. A number of enquiries have been carried out over the last week following this incident.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please let us know. Your information could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 006962D/23.

