Actor Tim Healy showed he was just as capable of captivating an audience as his frontman son at The 1975's gig in Newcastle.

The Auf Wiedersehen, Pet star shocked the crowd when he was summoned onstage to perform the band's 2022 ballad 'All I Need To Hear'.

Matty Healy co-wrote the song for their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. He is the son of Tim Healy and fellow actor Denise Welch.

The frontman's father has been praised for his rendition of the tune, which he sat down to crooned seven tunes into the set.

The 1975 had another surprise in store for their northernmost English fans.

Glaswegian singer-songwriter and funnyman Lewis Capaldi walked out with his acoustic guitar to perform the band's 2013 song Antichrist followed by Taylor Swift's hit Love Story.

Capaldi was in the north after performing at the same venue on Saturday 21 January followed by two gigs in Scotland. Credit: @evie_ire/Twitter

According to the website Setlist.fm, it was the first time Antichrist had been performed at a The 1975 show.

"Help," wrote one fan on Twitter as the Somebody You Loved singer took to the stage. "There’s no way this was real."

Matty Healy and The 1975 play their last England date of the At Their Very Best tour in Liverpool on Thursday 26 January before heading to Belfast and then Dublin.

Benwell-born and Newcastle-based Tim Healy is not expected to make further appearances at the final two gigs.

