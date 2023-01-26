Crimestoppers has pledged up to £3,000 in the pursuit of a man thought to be on the run from police.

The independent charity has offered the reward for any information they exclusively receive which leads to the arrest of 31-year-old Alan Jordan from Sunderland.

Police say extensive searches are ongoing to urgently find Jordan, who has links to Derbyshire, Edinburgh and Manchester, and is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to locate him, but he is actively evading arrest.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are actively searching for Alan Jordan and believe that there will be people out in the community who have seen him.

"Jordan knows that he is wanted and, despite extensive searches across Wearside, and also appeals for information, he remains at large.

"Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £3,000 for anybody who passes on crucial information that leads to his swift arrest, and I’d encourage anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police, or to stay anonymous and perhaps be eligible for their reward, contact the charity directly.

"We do not want anybody to get into trouble on Jordan’s account and would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive. That offence could lead to a potential jail term.

"The best outcome for everyone is for Jordan to hand himself in. If anybody has information, and wishes to be eligible for the reward, please contact Crimestoppers."

The charity Crimestoppers is completely independent of police. They do not ask for or store personal details.

To give information 100% anonymously and to be eligible for the reward, contact the Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111 and asking for a reward code.

Or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. You will need to use the 'two-way’ communication facility, request a reward code and then log back in 24 hours later to get your code.

