A 92-year-old woman has been serious injured after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Sunderland.

The crash happened at about 3:20pm on Monday 16 January in Houghton-le-Spring.

Police said the woman was crossing Chester Road near the junction with Windermere Crescent when she was hit.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital with head injuries and a fractured ankle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with their enquiries.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage.

A spokesperson wrote: "Witnesses should contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230116-0677."

