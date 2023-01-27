An investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s was seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Sunderland.

The incident involved a pedestrian and a bus in the city centre shortly before 2pm on Wednesday 25 January.

It was reported that the bus was travelling down John Street when – for reasons yet to be known – it collided with a male pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 68-year-old remains there in a critical but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their inquiries.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a very serious collision which has left a man with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police are asking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them.

