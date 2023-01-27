A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in County Durham.

The pedestrian, who was in his 30s, is believed to have been hit by a car just before 6am on the A167, near Newton Park Services.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed."

The driver of the car – a 28-year-old man - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The road was closed for a number of hours as officers began their investigation into the incident but has now been reopened.

Police would like to speak to a driver who reported the collision but did not stop at the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information is asked to come forward.

