A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car overturned when it hit a fountain.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Seaburn shortly before 2am on Friday 27 January.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle had overturned after colliding with a fountain on the A183.

A man was extracted from the vehicle and was taken to hospital.

A man was seriously injured after being extracted from an overturned car. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2am today (Friday), we received a report that a vehicle had overturned after colliding with a fountain on the A183 in Seaburn, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a male was extracted from the vehicle.

“He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...