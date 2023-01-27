Four men are due to appear in court following reports of a firearm being discharged after a beauty salon was rammed by a vehicle.

Police in County Durham are investigating the incident, which happened in Horden on Sunday 8 January.

Amara's Golden Glow, in Fifth Street, was badly damaged in the incident.

Officers investigating the incident said they received a report at about 7:55pm of a vehicle ramming the premises. A further vehicle was seen to arrive moments later, after which witnesses reported hearing a firearm being discharged.

A Durham Police spokesperson said significant damage was caused to the property, but officers were not aware of any injuries.

This week, three men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Connor Ellison, 26, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, and 31-year-old Jonathan Miller, of Jude Place, Peterlee, were both charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent. Wayne Griffin, 47, of North Avenue, Horden, was also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.

Earlier this month, 31-year-old James Stephenson, of Leazes Rise, Peterlee, was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.

All four men have been remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court in February.

