A teenager who was jailed after raping a stranger and beating a man unconscious will have his sentence reviewed.

The attack on the couple by Sean Robinson, 18, was branded "abominable" by a judge, who sentenced him to five years in prison earlier this week.

Robinson, who was 17 at the time, launched an unprovoked assault on the man as the couple were walking home from their first night out together,

Robinson beat his victim unconscious and then told the woman he would kill him unless she had sex with him.

The teenager then took the woman into some bushes and raped her, telling her to "stop crying like a baby" and repeated warnings he would kill the man.

Robinson, of Halesworth Road, who has no previous convictions, admitted assault and rape and was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday 24 January.

There has now been a request for the sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Solicitor General for England and Wales, Michael Tomlinson, has 28 days to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court heard the victims have been left deeply traumatised by the ordeal, which took place in Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

The woman said in a victim impact statement: "I've become a prisoner in my own head, reliving the ordeal. Every day that has gone by his grip has tightened around me to the point I can barely breathe.

"I believe even in prison he had a hold over me. On the day I was told he had pleaded guilty to raping me I just wanted to cry and cry.

"Me and my family will never be the same again. I hope, over time, we can rebuild our lives."

The man, who did not realise the woman had been raped until later, suffered swelling, bruising and soreness.

He said in his victim statement the date of the attack should have been a memorable one as it was his first meeting with the woman and they had planned to see each other again.

He added: "This date is etched into my memory for all the wrong reasons. While walking home we were brutally attacked without reason.

"I tried to defend myself and (the woman) the best I could but the male overpowered me. The last memory I have of this is waking up dazed and seeing a male standing over me and a look of terror on her face.

"At the time I didn't know what had happened but have since found out she was raped. The feeling of guilt has persisted. I forever wish I could have helped her."

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Stephen Earl said: "This was an abominable offence, unprovoked, unwanted attention and the consequences have been absolutely catastrophic for those subjected to it."

A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”

