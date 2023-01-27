A singer from Sunderland who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour has said she is "devastated" after not being well enough to perform at a charity fundraiser gig for her own treatment.

Faye Fantarrow, who is signed to Eurythmics star Dave Stewart's record label, first travelled to California on the 6 January for the start of a clinical trial after she was diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour at the end of the summer.

Since her diagnosis, a huge fundraising drive was started with the aim of raising £450,000 to pay for the treatment at City of Hope hospital in Duarte.

A fundraiser gig will go ahead on Friday 27 January at The Fire Station in Ms Fantarrow's hometown of Sunderland.

Ms Fantarrow was set to perform alongside other artists such as Field Music, Frankie & the Heartstrings, Tom A Smith, Reali T, Komparrison, Nadedja, The Pale White.

On her social Media Ms Fantarrow said she was "heartbroken" to not be well enough to take to the stage.

In a twitter post she wrote: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I won't be able to play the fire station gig tomorrow.

"My heart and mind are so ready to be on that stage but unfortunately by body needs to play a little bit of catch up.

"The night is still looking to be absolutely stellar and I can't wait to watch all the other sensational acts."

Faye Fantarrow is signed to Eurythmics star Dave Stewart's record label. Credit: Handout

Ms Fantarrow's brain tumour is believed to be a rare consequence of radiotherapy, which she received after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia as a child.

She is currently signed to fellow Sunderland musician - and Eurythmics star - Dave Stewart’s record label, Bay Street Records.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...