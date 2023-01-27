Two teenagers are in hospital and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Hexham.

Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday 27 January, Northumbria police say they were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy and girl being injured in the Priestpopple area of the town centre.

Police say a boy aged 15 and a 16 year old girl suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. The girl’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of assault.

Detective Superintendent Aelf Sampson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and a full investigation is under way.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe all those involved are known to each other."

They added: "We are determined to find out what has happened and bring anyone involved to justice.

"There is a high police presence in the area and a cordon in place which will remain this way into the weekend.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation while officers carry out enquiries.

"If you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please report it to police as soon as possible."